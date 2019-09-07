I’ve worked in the legal profession my entire career, and I have seen how lawsuits are settled.
They are meticulous negotiations, with each side trying to get the best outcome for its client. The negotiators work closely together, studying each element of the case, giving and taking until they have a deal. They trust each other to be fair during the process.
Attorney General Josh Kaul has carefully negotiated several settlements. But now he has to grovel to the Legislature’s budget committee before he can close the deal. That is not only unfair, but also unwise. The Legislature has enough on its plate without second-guessing the person the people of Wisconsin elected to manage the state’s lawsuits.
It’s like a teacher who carefully prepares a daily lesson plan based on her knowledge of her students and their varying abilities. Then she has to submit the plan to the entire school board for final approval. It is micromanaging at its worst.
The Legislature should let Attorney General Kaul do his job, and maybe they can start doing theirs.
Sherie Sasso, Madison