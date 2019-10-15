Every so often or as needed, technology improves and changes things. Our fire and police departments, which are sworn to protect us, have benefited from improvements such as new firehouses, vehicles and computer systems.
So along comes a massive improvement in technology -- the F-35 fighter jets -- and some people are standing in the way.
Our local Air National Guard at Truax Field in Madison are sworn to protect us and the nation. They have been given the opportunity to upgrade their equipment so they can do their jobs better.
Yet some people are trying to stop it.
I grew up on Madison's East Side and had the honor to watch over 40 years as the National Guard's equipment became better and better. We are better off today due to improvements in technology. All of our emergency services are better.
How can we as a community attempt to stop our brothers and sisters at the Air National Guard from improving and having the best equipment to perform their tasks? This is a natural progression. We should embrace the opportunity and not take a step backward.
Robert Jensen, Oregon