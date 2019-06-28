If the budget survives scrutiny by Gov. Tony Evers, Tesla will have a chance to sell its electric vehicles in Wisconsin.
Tesla sells directly to customers. But in Wisconsin, it is against the law for a manufacturer to sell vehicles in this way. Archaic laws such as the one in Wisconsin were enacted originally to protect franchised dealers from competition by their own manufacturers. Tesla does not have franchisees that need protecting.
A provision in the budget, if signed into law, lifts this restriction at no cost to taxpayers. Currently, Wisconsin customers must order vehicles on Tesla.com, or at Tesla stores in neighboring states. They are sent to stores in Illinois, requiring a 150-mile trip to take delivery.
We own a 2013 Tesla Model S. In six years our maintenance costs have been for wiper blades and the first tire rotation. We charge the battery overnight to add 200 miles of range. Its gets 91 mpg equivalent in the city, and 89 mpg equivalent on the highway. It's one of the safest cars ever tested.
I hope the budget approved by the Assembly and Senate is acceptable to Gov. Evers. Citizens should have the opportunity to buy these remarkable Teslas here in Wisconsin.
Merle Bengston, Madison