Let Sup. Sarah Smith build on her accomplishments -- Mary O'Connor

I write to encourage residents of Monona and Madison’s Lake Edge and Glendale neighborhoods to reelect Sarah Smith as Dane County Board supervisor for District 24 on April 5. Since her election in 2020, Sarah has worked hard for our communities, particularly in the area of clean water.

Among Smith's accomplishments is her authorship of a budget amendment awarding a grant of $2 million to be used toward Monona’s purchase of the San Damiano property. It allows Monona to preserve the property as green space for future generations and serves to prevent run-off and potential flooding caused by future development there.

Smith has worked to prohibit the discharge of pollutants into Dane County waters and to increase accountability and transparency on PFAS contamination. She has supported criminal justice reforms and increased resources for the homeless.

Sustainability is important to Smith, as evidenced by her service on the Monona Sustainability Committee. She has built strong relationships with community leaders, something I have appreciated as mayor of Monona.

Smith is a dedicated, conscientious public official who has earned reelection. Please join me in voting to reelect her on April 5 and allow her to build on the accomplishments of her first term.

Mary O'Connor, Monona