As a transit operator, it has been my pleasure to transport many minors in this city.
But I cannot tell you how many times I have heard teenagers say the N-word on our public transportation system. I had learned to ignore this word while operating.
OUR VIEW: Firing worker targeted by N-word exposed the folly of zero tolerance
Now that a respected Madison School District employee nearly lost his job for telling a student to stop calling him the N-word, I ask myself: Why should I ignore this horrible word? As a community, we should stand up to racism. But racism in many forms has been administered in our community as long as I can remember.
I guess the buck stops here. Together we can make a difference. Together we can make us better.
This school official got and deserved his job back. Now he deserves an apology from the district. Our young people are looking for guidance, and it is up to us to teach them. As adults, we owe them this.
Javier Martinez, Madison