I finally understand better why we depend on the Electoral College to elect our president after reading several recent letters to the editor about this topic.
States with large populations (such as New York, California and Illinois) would be dictating the control of the presidency without the Electoral College. Considering the financial calamities in several of these states, I don't trust their voters to set the tone for the entire country.
Let's stay with the Founding Fathers' plan.
Don Thompson, Edgerton