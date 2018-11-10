America is awash in hate, and it is driving violence that tragically steals the lives of innocent people.
From mad men on Twitter to our leader in the White House, we hear hate for Jews, Muslims, African-Americans and immigrants. All too often, the haters incite violence and murder.
We ought to be outraged, right? But what are we doing to reduce hate and prevent deaths of fellow Americans?
Regrettably, not enough. Those of us who are outraged nonetheless have accepted hate and killing as "normal." We close our eyes to the moral crisis of our time. Face it, we are complicit. This is the time for ordinary citizens to take charge and to confront haters as the cruel thieves they are.
We need to lead by example, practicing love, not hate. We need to show our fellow citizens that hate is not acceptable.
I am encouraging a national campaign in which millions of citizens "Say no to hate." Whether hate is from social media or our supposed leaders, we should flood the perpetrators with the single conviction that hate is not acceptable.
Every hateful tweet deserves our response. Repeat the message every time you hear anyone provoking violence with words like "lock her up," or "punch him in the face." Imagine the influence you can have when the hatemonger is bombarded by thousands or millions of Americans speaking up with the counter message “Say no to hate.”
Maynard "Skip" Schneider, Madison