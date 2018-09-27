"We will protect our vital natural resources," Gov. Scott Walker said in his first inaugural speech. Then he gutted controls on huge livestock feedlots, high-capacity wells, water quality, climate change, mining and Foxconn.
His deceit and dirty politics continued, from sneakily trying to change the mission of the University of Wisconsin to ruthlessly attacking public education, then claiming to be the "pro-education governor." Gov. Walker is as dishonest as his idol and the most outrageous liar ever to occupy the White House: President Donald Trump. But where Trump’s style is loud and bombastic, Walker’s is slippery and underhanded.
Before Walker was governor, Wisconsin was known for its clean politics.
Politics have since become filthy throughout the nation. Classic examples are the Republicans’ disdain for the truth and the brutal sexism they displayed during Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination.
Haven’t we had enough lies, corruption, sexism and dirty politics already?
U.S Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers have proven themselves to be honest and ethical through many years of public service. American democracy aches for a revival of those qualities, and decency in government. Evers and Sen. Baldwin have already shown they are up to the task.
Dave Wester, Baraboo