During the presidential campaign the eventual winner promised to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico that would be paid for by the Mexican government. Mexico has not paid for the wall and they will not.

Hands on Wisconsin: Looks who's paying for Trump's wall now President Donald Trump says he has "no problem" with shutting down the government if he can't get funding for his border wall. Republican offi…

So now our president insists the wall should be built with United States citizens tax dollars paying for it, or he is willing to shut down our government.

How long will it be before we can make America honest again?

Rod McLean, Monona