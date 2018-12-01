The Christmas season means it’s time for Jimmy Stewart in the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life.” The warmth and love portrayed in the movie provide a nostalgic, deep down, good feeling.
In the movie Stewart's character, George Bailey, sees the fate of Bedford Falls had he not been there to stop the villainous Mr. Potter. It’s a sad scene with degraded houses and disgruntled people. The experience convinces Bailey to stay alive and keep battling with renewed enthusiasm.
What if we could see the future considering the predictions of the 1,600-page National Climate Assessment? It’s easy to imagine sad gray scenes because of floods, droughts, hurricanes and fires. Should we trust hundreds of scientists who have spent their careers researching the climate or trust Mr. Potter?
We have a choice, as did the people of Bedford Falls. Do we invest in the future, such as with the recently introduced Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, or cash in now? If, like George Bailey, we were able walk in the future, perhaps there would be renewed enthusiasm for pursuing reductions in carbon emissions.
We need to make a difference even without the help of Clarence the angel.
Steven Reusser, Eau Claire