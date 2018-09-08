Jonah Goldberg’s column on Aug. 30, “McCain’s patriotism can still best Trump’s nationalism,” aptly describes our national struggle.

If you look up the definitions of patriotism and nationalism in the dictionary, you will find they are nearly the same. Patriotism, pride in our nation and a willingness to defend it, is the foundation of our democracy. Nationalism is patriotism transformed into a feeling of national superiority and has long been the catalyst for imperialism and war. Both "isms" contain patriots, but their worldviews are very different.

Unfortunately, today’s nationalism has turned inward, and the enemy is anyone who doesn’t look like me or agree with me.

How did this happen? I think U.S. Sen. John McCain gave us the answer when he addressed Congress during the health care debate. He said, "Stop listening to the bombastic loudmouths on radio and television and the internet."

So true. Talk radio and Fox News relentlessly scream "fire," and their listeners stampede in fear toward the theater door. Anyone in the way is not a patriot and deserves to be trampled.

If McCain’s patriotism is to win, we need to heed his advice, stop listening to the fear mongers and start listening to each other.

Terry Jones, Deerfield