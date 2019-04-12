Instead of talking about free college, let's talk about two years of tuition-free enrollment at a community college or vocational technical school. Most people recognize that a high school diploma is not adequate for most jobs in the current labor market.
Instead of talking about "Medicare for All," let's talk about Medicare as a choice. Put a Medicare health insurance policy together, and put it in the free market to compete with privately owned insurance companies. People as individuals and employers could then choose whether or not they want Medicare. Use the profits from the sale of Medicare insurance policies to subsidize health insurance for people with lower incomes.
With all the negative talk about socialism as a form of government, let's talk about something closer to home -- oligarchic government. An oligarchy is where a few control the majority for their own personal benefit. Do we have an oligarchical government where wealthy corporations and individuals control our legislative branch and the presidency through campaign donations and paid lobbyist? Our current government seems to be more like the Russian and Chinese governments than any existing socialistic government.
How about a cooperative form of government where the society as a whole works for the benefit of everyone, recognizing and respecting our individual differences.
Kurt Thorson, Cassville