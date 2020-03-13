Let's bring God back into our lives -- Samuel Ludke

I am proud to be an American citizen. I am proud to be a part of this great country. I know we have a past that is hard to swallow, but we should make our future brighter than any torch of the past.
If we brought God back into the daily aspects of life we would be happier. What happened to praying before meals, praying for someone who had died, praying just to get through the day. God put us on this Earth, he provided the paper you are reading. Let this country be his beacon of hope and love and support.
When people need us most, let us be the people who lift up the oppressed and the lowly, for that is a noble path to follow. For those who are not Christian, you can still join in this radical transformation. Take to the streets for goodness and radical love.
Break down the barriers of oppression and let the people speak. Do what is necessary to bring about change.
Samuel Ludke, Stevens Point