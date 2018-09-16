In regard to the controversy over athletes kneeling during the national anthem, we need to look at this as reasonable adults.
Colin Kaepernick knelt to call attention to the very real issue of the discrimination many African-Americans experience -- especially by some law enforcement personnel and our criminal justice system. His intention was not to disrespect the flag and certainly not our men and women in the armed forces.
Actually, kneeling is not a sign of disrespect but a sign of humility. Let us stop the controversy and work for equal justice for all.
Eileen A. Adank, Sauk City