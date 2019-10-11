Where have all the good people gone?
I wonder if some in society even remember how to greet their neighbors anymore? Do we know how to feel the soft embrace of a friend if it isn't on the computer? Yes, technology is great, but mental health is greater. We have to stop lying to ourselves sooner or later.
Sometimes, I wake up and I don't even know what to say to people anymore. Am I just supposed to sit quietly while society crumbles? I for one wish to be an active supporter of righteousness. I want to make a positive difference in the lives of others. Hopefully, other people will agree with me and take up this torch.
Samuel Ludke, Stevens Point