Let public employees and retirees divest from fossil fuels -- Josie Lathrop
Let public employees and retirees divest from fossil fuels -- Josie Lathrop

The State of Wisconsin Investment Board manages the assets of the Wisconsin Retirement System. Participants in the WRS include current and former employees of state agencies and most local governments.

According to the SWIB, the WRS is the eighth largest public pension fund in the United States and the 25th largest public or private pension fund in the world. Over 600,000 individuals now participate in it. At this time, WRS participants have no option to select funds that don’t include investments in the fossil fuel industry. 

As climate change poses an existential threat to humans and other species, many institutions and individuals are choosing to divest their money from the fossil fuel industry. Earlier this year, U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, introduced legislation that would give federal employees the option to divest their pension funds from the fossil fuel industry.

The individuals invested in WRS should have the choice to select stock options free from fossil fuel investments.

Josie Lathrop, Madison

Politics