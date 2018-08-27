I was the fourth openly gay man elected to any political position in the United States. (In 1976, I was Madison's 8th District alderman.) I have been going to the gay demonstrations and marches since 1969. This year, I did not go to the Outreach Pride Parade.
The article on the "Police don't get to join in" got me so angry. Who are these community center board members who won't let the police join in the march.
When the police started showing up at the marches, I was greatly appreciative. They added a presence that was enjoyed by everyone who was there. They showed that they were not the enemy.
I think they should be allowed to join in the march in their uniforms. If not, then there is no room for me in the march either.
-- James D. Yeadon, Madison