Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN, AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, FOND DU LAC AND SHEBOYGAN. IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN, COLUMBIA, DANE, GREEN LAKE, MARQUETTE, AND SAUK. IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, DODGE, JEFFERSON, MILWAUKEE, OZAUKEE, WASHINGTON, AND WAUKESHA. * FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN ARE POSSIBLE TONIGHT AND TUESDAY NIGHT. TOTAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES ARE EXPECTED, BUT LOCALIZED AMOUNTS OF 4 INCHES OR MORE ARE POSSIBLE TOWARD CENTRAL WISCONSIN. * FLASH FLOODING IN URBAN AREAS WILL BE POSSIBLE IF 1 TO 3 INCHES OF RAIN OR MORE FALLS IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME. FLASH FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE IN RURAL AREAS THAT HAVE ALREADY RECEIVED SEVERAL INCHES OF RAIN THIS PAST WEEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&