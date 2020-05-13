Let people decide when to reopen -- Michyle S. Glen

Everybody has an opinion about reopening Wisconsin. The simplest way is let the people make their own decisions.

If business owners want to reopen, let them. If owners do not want to open, let them. They should have the freedom to choose.

As for patrons, if they want to go into a reopened business, that's their choice. People who do not want to go in, that's their choice.

Keeping things simple is usually the best way to make a decision.

If people want to let the government make decisions on what they should do, that's their choice. Let them live with the consequences.

Michyle S. Glen, Fall River