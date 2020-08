Let parents decide on kids school -- John Schmitz

Some kids need in-person school. Their health and their future may depend on it. We should trust parents to make the call.

An 11th-hour emergency order from Public Health Madison and Dane County suspended in-person instruction for grades 3-12. This is an overreach and an abuse of power. The decision needs to be corrected immediately. I also believe the metric of positive county-wide cases being used to control this directive is misguided. With an influx of students coming to UW campus, who, where, why and how many people are being tested becomes more important than the raw count.