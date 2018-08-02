In Monday's State Journal story, "'Micro school' plan in limbo," Madison School Board members T.J. Mertz and Nicki Vander Meulen said they are worried about the public's perception of the micro school population all looking the same. Mertz went to say, “we’re sending a message that these kids belong separated ... and that’s a scary message to send.”
My question is: Were the kids sent to the micro school because of their skin color? It appears they were not. The kids went to the school voluntarily. Likewise they were not referred to the micro school because of their skin color, but instead because of their dysfunctional behaviors that caused them to perform poorly in school. Why is that scary? The public is not stupid.
We invite programs like this to help dysfunctional students. Stop making the students the victims. From all accounts of the micro school program, it was very successful. Why mar the program with labels that are inaccurate and insensitive to the hard working staff in the program and insulting to the kids in the program.
Earl Kielley, Madison, former School Board member