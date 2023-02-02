Let independents run the government -- John Williams

It's time to get the rich out of Washington and the White House. It's time to get rid of the two-party system. The only party must be independent.

All members of Congress should serve only four years and not be eligible to run again. It's time to give every qualified American the opportunity to represent their community in Congress.

The person in the White House must also be an independent who will be able to work with all of the independents in Congress. We would enjoy a much better country.

John Williams, Waunakee

The Mendota Marsh collection