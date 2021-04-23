Let homeless stay in Reindahl Park -- Sara Andrews

I strongly oppose the eviction (scheduled for May 9) of the people living without homes now camping in Reindahl Park in Madison. We have a long history of pushing our unhoused residents to the margins and out of sight. It’s appalling that unhoused people continue to be treated as a cosmetic issue rather than Madison citizens.
Last year, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, an emergency order was put into effect allowing for temporary encampments. The city should be doing more, not less, to meet the CDC guidelines by providing better sanitation, regular garbage collection and handwashing stations.
Existing shelters do not meet the needs of this population. Problems include: family separation, companion animal separation, mental wellness challenges (especially for those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder), violence at shelters, addiction issues, prior bans from shelters, and of course COVID-19. Several of the people now camping in Reindahl Park were already evicted from McPike Park, which was much closer to needed services.
We can't just keep shifting the problem around the city. Please join me in contacting the Madison City Council and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway to ask that this eviction be halted.
Sara Andrews, Madison