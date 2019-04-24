A recent letter writer lamented that her property taxes have increased dramatically in recent years. She lives in a wonderful neighborhood where she raised her children.
May I suggest that perhaps it is time for her and others in that position to relinquish their homes to young families with children, so that they may experience the same life that her family enjoyed?
The empty nesters who stay in their homes force young families into sometimes even more expensive housing in suburban areas.
Marcel Thoma, Oregon