Our political parties have become too narrow in their focus. Just look at what Democrats and Republicans see as their primary political purposes. Today, the big issue that dwarfs all other political issues is reproductive rights.
Democrats call themselves pro-choice, and Republicans call themselves pro-life. By now, millions of women have had abortions. When the single greatest, creative act is aborted, I suspect it leads to buyer's remorse.
One way to respond to this remorse is to double down on the decision. These folks think when or if to have a child is a woman's decision alone. The other response is to condemn. These folks think a fetus is alive, and life is sacred.
I don't want to condemn anyone for either position. Let's finesse the issue by making it a states' rights issue. An amendment to the Constitution could require each state to hold a referendum on abortion. This would create red states without abortion and blue states with abortion.
That would place the issue on the political stage and allow people to take direct political action. It would save our Supreme Court from a divisive issue, and it would free us to consider other issues of great importance, such as the wealth gap.
Dan Thomson, Madison