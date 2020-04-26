Let districts pick school start date -- Jill Plonka

I liked the idea from the writer of the April 16 letter to the editor "Start school in August to catch up," about starting school the first week of August to make up for lost learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

But many public schools in Wisconsin don’t have air conditioning. Not only is it difficult to learn and focus when you are sweltering inside a stuffy classroom, it’s hard to teach. Wouldn’t you complain if you had to serve jury duty in July, and the courtroom was 80 degrees?

Additionally, the state law declaring that schools cannot start until after Sept. 1 is outdated. When the law passed in 2000, Wisconsin Dells had a significant number of high school students working at its water parks, hotels and restaurants. With the advent of indoor water parks, the Dells has become a year-round destination and has moved beyond local students being the main source of labor. Those resorts now rely on more workers with student work visas than they do on local teen labor.

It's time for the Legislature to let the Sept. 1 law go and give the power back to the local school districts to decide when to start their school year.

Jill Plonka, Cazenovia