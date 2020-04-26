Let disabled golfers use carts -- Eugene Lillge

While I appreciate Gov. Tony Evers opening golf courses to the able-bodied, I don’t understand why he discriminated against those golfers who may have a disability or other underlying issues that limit their ability to walk.
These folks, too, could enjoy golf again by implementing a single rider cart policy with a thorough wash and sanitize procedure after each use.
Eugene Lillge, Madison
