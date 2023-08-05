It is time for the Republicans to stop their investigation of Hunter Biden. It has now become little more than harassment of a citizen -- based not on his actions, but rather that his father is president.

The Biden story is not one of corruption but rather family. The 1972 car crash took Neilia and Naomi from Joe Biden. This tragedy would also bind Joe to his surviving sons Beau and Hunter. Beau's death in 2015 from brain cancer left Hunter as Joe's only link to his first family. A parent can understand this bond and why a father worked to keep communications open, even with a troubled son. Parents don't discard their troubled children but are always hoping to move them from the darkness they face.

I am not suggesting that Hunter Biden should escape the responsibility and consequences of his actions. There is no doubt he attempted to trade on his father's name, that he failed to pay taxes and lied on a gun purchase form. In a recently released FBI form, an unverified report of Hunter's actions, the one item that seems correct is the informant saying that "Hunter Biden was not smart." Hunter's actions and drug use confirm this statement.

But Hunter has shown a willingness to accept his guilt, and we should acknowledge this.

Hunter Biden should be held accountable in our criminal justice system and not in a congressional spectacle. The family bond between father and son should not be exploited just to hurt a good man like Joe Biden.

Mark K. Allen, Madison