Let counties decide when to re-open -- Mick Mullee

Gov. Tony Evers' approach to reopening our state dreadfully misses the mark.
He should allow county executives to make their own determinations of when and how to prudently reopen their counties, much like the federal government is doing with the states. Consider that several counties in our state have no confirmed cases. Many counties have fewer than five cases. The majority of Wisconsin cases are confined to only four southeastern counties.
The governor needs to immediately provide us with a more thoughtful approach to get our citizens back to work again. Our low- to moderate-income residents are suffering greatly and deserve much more from our governor.
Mick Mullee, Madison
