Let counties decide when to re-open -- Mick Mullee
0 comments

Let counties decide when to re-open -- Mick Mullee

  • 0

Gov. Tony Evers' approach to reopening our state dreadfully misses the mark. 

He should allow county executives to make their own determinations of when and how to prudently reopen their counties, much like the federal government is doing with the states. Consider that several counties in our state have no confirmed cases. Many counties have fewer than five cases. The majority of Wisconsin cases are confined to only four southeastern counties.

The governor needs to immediately provide us with a more thoughtful approach to get our citizens back to work again. Our low- to moderate-income residents are suffering greatly and deserve much more from our governor.

Mick Mullee, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics