Back in 2016, former Gov. Scott Walker took a big step backward in protection of the environment by prohibiting any city or local community in Wisconsin from banning single-use plastic bags.
This idea was prompted by lobbying from industry heavyweights. This law goes against the findings of the Environmental Protection Agency, which estimates that as many as a trillion single-use bags are used worldwide. They found that plastic bags are used for an average of 12 minutes before being discarded, creating widespread pollution.
Gov. Walker is no longer in control. So let’s take back our right to protect our world and get this law repealed. Show others your anti-plastic feeling: Bring your own bags to a store, tell your grocery store about your dislike of plastic bags, look at the packing of your food, and choose the food without the plastic wrap.
Kathy Wehrle, Madison