Let chief justice decide witnesses -- Frederick W. Nagle

A compromise may be emerging on the issue of witnesses in the forthcoming Senate impeachment trial.
The chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court will preside over the trial of President Donald Trump in the Senate, but I'm not sure what his duties are besides pounding the gavel. In voting to establish the rules for the trial, the Senate could empower Chief Justice John Roberts to decide which witnesses, if any, should be called, thereby relieving GOP senators from the appearance of a whitewash.
If the chief justice decides against further witnesses, then the onus for a whitewash falls on him, not on Republican senators. And if he decides to call more witnesses, these same senators can explain to the ardent Trump supporter of their party that the decision was out of their hands.
Frederick W. Nagle, Madison