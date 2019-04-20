Advocates for legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin still face an uphill battle, despite increased public support for the idea.
The biggest stumbling block is the Republican-controlled state Legislature. The simple and effective way to overcome that obstacle is to make it legal for bars to sell pot.
The Tavern League of Wisconsin has long had state politicians under the thumb it uses to stymie any attempt to curb dangerous excessive drinking and strengthen penalties for drunken driving.
But if bars were allowed to profit from marijuana sales, they'd use that thumb to force the politicians to change their tune faster than you can say, "make it a double."
Dennis B. Appleton, Madison