Let an adult serve out Ron Johnson's term -- Diana Haverberg

For weeks, Johnson sided with President Donald Trump in saying our Wisconsin election was fraudulent. He insulted all of us who voted in this state when he knew there was no evidence of fraud. He spouted silly conspiracy theories, just like a child who believes in fairytales. He kissed up to Trump until the last minute on Wednesday when he saw the destruction of buildings as thugs roamed without control. He had announced he would challenge President-elect Joe Biden's win, apparently until fear of imminent danger changed his mind.