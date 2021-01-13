Let an adult serve out Ron Johnson's term -- Diana Haverberg

I sent an email to Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, last week asking for his resignation.
For weeks, Johnson sided with President Donald Trump in saying our Wisconsin election was fraudulent. He insulted all of us who voted in this state when he knew there was no evidence of fraud. He spouted silly conspiracy theories, just like a child who believes in fairytales. He kissed up to Trump until the last minute on Wednesday when he saw the destruction of buildings as thugs roamed without control. He had announced he would challenge President-elect Joe Biden's win, apparently until fear of imminent danger changed his mind.
Why should he stay in office until 2022?
I want him to resign now so that a grownup with common sense can take his place. Let our governor appoint someone to fill the remaining two years of Johnson's term.
Diana Haverberg, Middleton