Let ALS patients try novel drugs -- Frederick W. Nagle

Though Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease), with its devastating physical effects, is relatively rare in the population, about one American man in 300, and slightly fewer women, will be diagnosed with this disease at sometime in life. My own extended family is afflicted.
The condition is almost as common as multiple sclerosis (MS). If it does not seem so, it is only because MS victims may live many years with their illness, whereas ALS patients seldom survive five years after diagnosis, and hence have a smaller demographic footprint.
Pending legislation before Congress, with strong bipartisan support in the House, would allow access to experimental drugs for ALS victims for whom there is utterly no other choice. A recent check indicates that U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, has not sponsored House Resolution 3537, nor has either Wisconsin senator shown support for Senate Bill 1813.
I urge the public in general, and our congressional delegation in particular, to support these bills.
Frederick W. Nagle, Madison