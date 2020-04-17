Lessons from polio can help today -- Carol Wright

The April 12 story "Pandemic stirs memories of polio fear in 1950s," about Dale Wheelock's bout with polio, brought back memories for me. Though his encounter with the disease was certainly more frightening than mine, I do recall the impact polio had on our lives.

Our family spent the summer at the Connecticut shoreline, and we had to change out of our bathing suits immediately after we got home from the beach, probably because of the circumstances under which Franklin Roosevelt had contracted polio. Other summer activities such as going to the movie theater were off limits.

The part of the story I would like to convey is the response to the discovery of the polio vaccine by Jonas Salk. My aunt tells me that the minister at her church mentioned the miracle "cure" for polio in his sermon one Sunday morning.

All of the mothers in the congregation wept out of relief and joy. No longer would they have to fear that this debilitating disease would attack their children.