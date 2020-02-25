Less training won't solve shortage -- Iris Christenson

The Feb. 19 article “Caregiver shortage worsens” highlights a serious problem.

The article correctly points out that reimbursement rates for Medicaid and Family Care are so low that pay rates for certified nursing assistants can’t compete with other employment opportunities. But the article implies that a solution would be to support a bill that proposed reducing training requirements. Gov. Tony Evers’ veto of this proposal was the right thing to do.

Nursing assistants I’ve talked to say their work is made much more difficult when they don’t receive enough training and are expected to take on more and more responsibility. They also say the number of patients they are responsible for is much too high. It is not unusual to have just one or two staff on duty to take care of 20 or more residents.