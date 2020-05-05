Less air travel keeps skies clear -- Ellis Felker

Have you noticed the clear blue skies lately?
I live in the country and there is nothing but blue from horizon to horizon. The jet trails are gone. I wish we could keep it this way to a certain extent. This would be the perfect time to cut back on air travel. We could all use Zoom more and travel less. It would keep the skies clearer and cleaner, and would help slow climate change. The gasses from jets heat up the planet.
Now that the jet trails have disappeared, I realize how much I’ve missed the uninterrupted blue. It warms my poet’s soul.
Ellis Felker, Muscoda
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.