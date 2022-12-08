Leonhard wasn't ready for head job -- Sidney Waldorf

I know many fans were disappointed that Jim Leonhard was not hired as the new Wisconsin badgers football coach.

Leonhard, after being named interim coach, was closely observed during his seven games by the powers that be, namely athletic director Chris McIntosh. To me, Leonhard appeared more comfortable on the sidelines as defensive coordinator, greeting his players warmly as they came off the field. As head coach he did not, at least visibly, show the same enthusiasm.

McIntosh did not want to take a chance on a head coach with no experience, who would be learning on the fly at a high profile Big Ten school. Leonhard didn't really distinguish himself during his seven games.

During a timeout during the Minnesota game, he was heard challenging his players to bring home Paul Bunyan's Axe. They did not rise to the occasion.

McIntosh, I believe, didn't think Leonhard was ready to be a head coach. He picked the best coach available out there, a proven winner, Luke Fickell. I believe it was an excellent choice. Time will tell.

Sidney Waldorf, Madison