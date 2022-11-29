Leonhard deserved the chance to lead -- Susan Kennedy

It was supposed to be a fairytale ending with Jim Leonhard. He would be the walk-on football player who worked his way up to become the head coach of the UW football team.

But it turned to a horrific ending.

The lack of a quarterback for the last few seasons was in no small part one of the indirect reasons. Let’s call a spade a spade. It was a reason for a tepid team starting with former coach Paul Chryst and ending with Leonhard inheriting the team dynamics.

Leonhard was good enough to be offered a position with the Green Bay Packers, and he got this team to a bowl game in the short time he had to work with them. But the athletic department decided he was not good enough to prove what he was capable of with his own team and recruiting and developing his own players.

The final blow came when the quarterback got injured and was replaced by the backup who had to come in to save the game.

Meanwhile, Leonhard’s head coaching chances ended because the quarterback situation did not get resolved several years before. Shame on UW decisionmakers who should have fixed the quarterback situation long before this.

A travesty occurred, and Leonhard lost.

Susan Kennedy, Fitchburg