Leonard Pitts misrepresented police spokesman's quote -- Zach Thennes

In his column in Monday's State Journal, "Conflating whiteness with innocence can’t continue," Leonard Pitts Jr. misrepresented a quote from Cherokee County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jay Baker.

The quote, "Yesterday was a really bad day for him," was Baker paraphrasing what the shooter had said during questioning. Baker was repeating the line for the media trying to be as transparent as possible.

Pitts and others have jumped on this quote as an excuse given by police for the actions of a horrible white man. This is not only untrue, but Pitts appears to do it purposefully to push the racial narrative -- without regard for the facts.

I am not someone who would try to get him kicked out of the newspaper. But in this time of fact checking, is it too much to ask our local newspaper to do more leg work? We are all entitled to our opinions, but when a "trusted" member of the media completely distorts the truth, shouldn't he be called on it?

Zach Thennes, Madison