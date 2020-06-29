Leonard Pitts Jr. is right that this election is crucial for our children -- Marc F. Hansen

I am grateful that the Wisconsin State Journal continues to bring us the voice of columnist Leonard Pitts Jr.
Pitts is correct that, "This is an emergency," as he wrote Monday in his latest column, "The choice in four months is: Donald Trump or America?"
In the midst of the most dangerous pandemic in 100 years, we face the most dangerous election since 1860. Wealth has always been a powerful force in elections. But the utter failure of partisan politics to represent and protect the actual needs and rights of citizens has placed our nation and our future in the greatest danger since the Civil War.
Four-hundred years of Black Lives Not Mattering Enough may finally be understood and taken seriously. But an ongoing battle for minority voters to actually vote is being systematically threatened and lost. Even in Wisconsin, extreme partisan gerrymandering has succeeded in making state government unresponsive to the problems and needs of all our people.
Our national government, in all three branches, has been severely damaged by the actions of our current leader. Four more years of the same will complete the dismantling of our government, and the consolidation of power in the hands of fewer of the ultra-wealthy. Think carefully and vote this fall. Your children's future is at stake.
Marc F. Hansen, Fitchburg
