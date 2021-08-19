Lenient courts endanger police -- Sue Paulson

Does anyone know the names of police officers either injured or killed in the line of duty recently?
Los Angeles police officer Anthony Diaz fought for his life from a brain injury while on duty at a Black Lives Matter riot. Chicago officer Ella French, 29, was allegedly shot by two thug brothers.
One of the brothers, Eric Morgan, purchased the gun from a straw buyer because he was a convicted felon, according to authorities. And Emonte Morgan allegedly used that gun to shoot officer French during a routine traffic stop. Officer French's partner is fighting for his life in a Chicago hospital.
By the way, Eric Morgan was arrested for armed robbery in Madison and given probation by Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz. Emonte Morgan, the alleged shooter, should have been in jail on a parole violation in Illinois. Because of our lenient court systems, both were out of jail. Had the courts done their job, officer French would probably be alive today.