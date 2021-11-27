Lenient bail led to Waukesha carnage -- Dave Glomp

As citizens in Waukesha try to make sense of the multiple deaths and huge number of serious injuries caused by a criminal out on bail, citizens across Wisconsin must demand an end to recent bail reform efforts.
Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm is responsible for Darrell Brooks not being locked up and allowing him to allegedly mow down numerous innocent people at a Christmas parade in downtown Waukesha.
Liberal district attorneys have made a massive push across the nation to significantly lower bail or get rid of it altogether. The justification for this reform is based on claims that requiring bail is unfair for minorities and an effort to empty jails and prisons. Those pushing lower bail, even for repeat offenders, must now take responsibility when those out on bail commit additional serious crimes while free.
Prosecutors must demand higher bail or remand without bond. Criminal records must be taken into account, not ignored. Finally, judges also have a significant responsibility. Remember when going to the polls to elect district attorneys and judges -- look at their record on bail.
Dave Glomp, Madison