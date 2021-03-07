 Skip to main content
Lemmer is best for Madison City Council -- Wayne Strong
Lindsay Lemmer has earned my support for Madison City Council.

As a resident of Lemmer's district, I have been impressed with her stance on public safety. As a retired Madison police officer, I know firsthand that we need highly trained professional police officers who are proponents of community policing.

I am also very aware that community-based programs that address the root causes of crime and poverty are essential for the development of our young people. As a longtime youth sports coach, I have seen up close and personal just how invaluable these programs are to our community.

During her first term on the council, Lemmer sponsored a pilot program to create a mobile crisis response unit for behavioral health emergencies. In addition, she voted to add police officers and has supported establishing a violence prevention unit within Public Health Madison and Dane County.

It is imperative that the council work with Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes as well as community stakeholders to move Madison forward in a more safe, just and equitable manner. I strongly urge my fellow District 3 residents to vote for Lemmer on April 6.

Thank you.

Wayne Strong, Madison

