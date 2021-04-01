 Skip to main content
Lemmer deserves to be reelected -- Lauren Cnare
Ald. Lindsay Lemmer has been a hard-working, honest, effective and responsive member of the Madison City Council for District 3 and I urge her reelection.

While serving on the City Council, Lemmer worked to get the council to pass an agreement among state, local, tribal and federal officials to fund improvements to dangerous intersection at Highway AB and Highway 12/18 near Yahara Hills Golf Course. She worked with Downtown businesses and council members to create and fund a small business equity and recovery program for businesses struggling during the pandemic. She regularly communicates with the people in her district through email and online to keep them up to date and to hear their concerns as District 3 grows and changes.

As a former council member for District 3, I see Lemmer thoughtfully doing the hard work necessary to make positive things happen for the people and the area she represents.

I urge a vote for her on April 6.

Lauren Cnare, Madison

