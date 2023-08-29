If you take the 10 Wisconsin fake electors and their defenders at their word, everything they did on Dec. 14, 2020, was perfectly legitimate. They argue they were only acting on advise of attorney Kenneth Chesebro to preserve their options in case President Donald Trump won his attempt to steal the election in court. This should make zero sense to any reasonable person (including a jury).

If this strategy was legitimate, why did this meeting of fake electors at the Wisconsin Capitol take place in secret? No press, photo ops, or handing out of signature pens occurred. And why has Chesebro (who hatched this national fake elector plan) gone to radio silence?

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul should prosecute the 10 Wisconsin fake electors and all who assisted them. They tried to hijack our democracy and participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection by doing so.

Dave Benforado, Madison