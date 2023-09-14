In April 2023, the voters of Jackson County voted for the Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, and Judge Janet Protasiewicz won. She won the most votes in Wisconsin and so became the newest Supreme Court justice. Great. Our vote is our voice.

The majority spoke, but it does not seem to be good enough. A movement is afoot in the Wisconsin Legislature to erase your vote by impeaching Justice Protasiewicz. Strange? Why would anyone want to erase a Wisconsin citizen’s vote? That seems un-American.

Our U.S. Constitution gives us the right to vote, and that vote must be counted. Nowhere does it say our votes can be erased because someone does not like the results. In fact, our “right to vote” and the “winner is the winner” sets us apart from many other governments.

Voting is a real privilege. We need to protect it, and Justice Protasiewicz deserves to keep her job.

She won our vote.

Linda Heller, Black River Falls