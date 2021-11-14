Legislature should have helped WEC -- Richard Daniels

According to Tuesday's State Journal story "Officials across nation back WEC chief Wolfe," the Wisconsin GOP-run Legislature castigated "the Wisconsin Elections Commission for ignoring statutory requirements, for sidestepping the administrative rulemaking process, and for not following both the letter and intent of state statute.”
The WEC was working during the pandemic to ensure the voters of Wisconsin had a safe and secure means of fulfilling their voting responsibility. Meanwhile, the Wisconsin GOP Legislature did little during the pandemic for almost a year, even though they are paid full-time legislators.
And now they are "castigating" an agency for not consulting them. The hypocrisy of this GOP claim shows how little they care about the well-being of this state and the lengths they will go to cover their own irresponsibility.
The GOP should listen to the 50 election officials across the country who have voiced support for the "competence and excellence" of the leadership and staff of the WEC.
Richard Daniels, Madison