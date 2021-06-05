Legislature puts $1.5 billion at risk -- Terry M. Kramer

Remember Lee Sherman Dreyfus, the guy with the red vest, the former Wisconsin governor and chancellor of UW-Stevens Point? He had a favorite saying when campaigning: “Those that have the gold make the rules.”

The Republicans have used this at their best when legislating for their interests. They are now trying to write the school funding budget so that those schools that had more in-person school days will get a larger portion of funds. It's discriminatory, to say the least, but they think they have sole control of the funds. The budget, if passed, will surely be appealed.

Why then are they now chafing when the U.S. Department of Education says the emergency allotment of $1.5 billion has to be used for educational purposes over and above what was spent in past years. It can’t be squirreled away in the "rainy day fund" where the Legislature can then syphon it off for their best interests.

In this case, the feds are making the rules because it’s their money. And the Legislature, as much as they wish otherwise, will hopefully have to comply to the great advantage of our state schools.