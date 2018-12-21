Republicans who continue to wonder why the word "fascist" is used so often to describe their actions need look no further than the recent lame-duck session of our Legislature.
Between the gerrymandering that's gone on for years and this recent power grab to reduce the powers of both the governor and the attorney general, I think it's clear. Our Legislature is more interested in its power than representing the voting public, and it's time for more people to speak up.
For those of you who might say, "But they are duly elected officials," I'd like to remind you that so were the Nazis. Please contact your local representative and express your opinion on this important issue.
Robert A. Barger, Columbus