We've seen two steps forward and one step backward in the quest for universal health care for the people of Wisconsin.
Govs. Tommy Thompson and Jim Doyle took us two steps forward by significant expansions of Medicaid (BadgerCare). Gov. Scott Walker took us one step backward by refusing to accept federal money for Medicaid expansion.
Now it appears that the Republican-controlled Legislature will rubber stamp Gov. Walker's politically and personally motivated decision to refuse increased federal funding that could take Wisconsin very close to universal health care coverage.
The difference this time is that the Republican Legislature can't blame it on Gov. Walker. They must take total responsibility for denying affordable health care to thousands of citizens, not creating good-paying health care jobs, and scorning over a billion dollars.
Tom Frazier, Middleton